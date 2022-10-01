Potter 'itching to play' after 23 days

LONDON - Chelsea manager Graham Potter has had to wait 23 days since he was appointed on Sept 8 to take charge of his first Premier League match, as games were postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on the same day.

But he is now "itching to play" as the Blues make the trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"We couldn't control anything in terms of how things have panned out, so we've had to make the most of it. The boys are ready though and waiting to play," said Potter, 47.

"I've been really positive and impressed with how people have been with me. There's a good group here, a good mix.

"It's just been surreal because we've had no games then an international break. Now we've got six weeks and 13 matches, That's the challenge in the short term."

Since he was appointed, he has taken charge of only one game, a 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

The Blues are in seventh place in the Premier League after collecting just 10 points from six matches. They have also won only twice in their last seven games in all competitions and Potter knows he has to turn the tide fast.

When asked if top four is still vital amid a transition period following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel, he said: "Vital sounds a bit life or death and a bit dramatic.

"I can't control people's perception or what we're looking at in May, I only focus on the next game or next session."

Chelsea - who could be missing the unfit N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy and Christian Pulisic, and the ill Marc Cucurella - have lost each of their last three away games in all competitions and have scored just two goals on the road this term.

But they will be encouraged by the fact that they had won their last nine league games against Palace, who are in 16th place and just two points above the relegation zone.

Patrick Vieira's team, however, have lost just once in their last six matches in all competitions and should not be underestimated.

But, after ending last season with five straight home clean sheets, Palace have been leaking goals in all three Premier League games at Selhurst Park this season.

"We are looking forward to the game. We will be ready for that and we have worked well over the last couple of weeks," said Vieira.

The injured Nathan Ferguson and James Tomkins are expected to remain on the sidelines.

AFP

PALACE V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch103 & StarHub Ch222, 9.50pm