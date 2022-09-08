Potter in Blues' sights

LONDON - Chelsea have been given permission by Brighton & Hove Albion to speak to their manager after sacking Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday, according to multiple British media reports.

Graham Potter, who has impressed by taking the Seagulls to fourth place in the Premier League, is reportedly the Blues' first choice to replace Tuchel.

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino - dismissed by Paris Saint-Germain in July - and ex-Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane are also in the running as they are unemployed.

Tuchel's sacking came just a day after his team suffered a shock 1-0 away defeat by Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener.

The Blues confirmed on their website that they had parted company with the German, who guided Chelsea to Champions League glory in his first season.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts," a statement read.

"Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea's history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here."

While Chelsea have not started the season especially well, having lost two of their opening six Premier League games, Tuchel's exit is still surprising.

He made an instant impact after replacing club great Frank Lampard in January 2021, reviving the team's Premier League season and taking them to the Champions League final, where they beat Manchester City.

Under Tuchel, Chelsea also won the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup last season.

The London club finished third in the league last campaign as their expected challenge to City and Liverpool's domestic dominance failed to materialise.

They also reached the FA Cup and League Cup finals, losing to Liverpool on penalties twice.

Tuchel, formerly coach of PSG and Borussia Dortmund, is the first managerial casualty since new American owner Todd Boehly took over the club in late May.

He is also the second Premier League manager to be fired this season after Bournemouth sacked Scott Parker last week.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition," the club statement added.

Chelsea fans are familiar with managerial sackings after a string of disappointing results during the long reign of previous owner, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, but Tuchel's departure after 100 games in charge of the club was unexpected.

The club backed him to the tune of over £255 million (S$413.2 million) in the summer transfer window, with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly arriving. But their performances have been unconvincing with losses at Leeds United and Southampton in the Premier League and Tuesday's defeat by Dinamo.