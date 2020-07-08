Potter expects no favours from Reds

LONDON • Brighton manager Graham Potter has tipped Liverpool to stay at the top of the Premier League in the coming seasons and their success is primarily down to his counterpart Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds won their first English top-flight title in 30 years almost a fortnight ago and the Seagulls boss does not believe the champions will take their foot off the gas, even though they are not chasing any more trophies this campaign.

Ahead of today's game with Liverpool, Potter hailed Klopp for building a Reds team of incredible quality, resulting in their sixth European Cup last season and their first Club World Cup in December.

Their relentless drive to succeed also means that there will be no favours at the Amex Stadium.

The hosts, who are 15th in the standings with 36 points - nine clear of 18th-placed Aston Villa - are inching towards the 40-point mark, widely considered to be the safety line from relegation.

While Liverpool technically do not have anything left to play for, Klopp's side can still break Manchester City's record of 100 points in a single term - they have 89 with five games left - and Potter is steeling himself for a stern test.

"Liverpool are thoroughly deserved champions and it's great for us to test ourselves against them," he said at his virtual press conference. "Jurgen's built a fantastic team. There's a spirit and togetherness there. A relentless push for winning football matches. Everything about Liverpool is a high level. They'll certainly be up there challenging for everything."

The visitors, however, are expected to rotate their first XI, with youth-team players Neco Williams, 19, Curtis Jones, 19, and Harvey Elliott, 17, in line for a place on the bench at least.

Hometown boy Jones appears to be the brightest of the bunch coming through and the academy graduate has already impressed in his sporadic appearances this season, scoring twice in the FA Cup and netting his first Premier League goal against Aston Villa last weekend.

Liverpool have long had a history of developing Scouse talent, from Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard to Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Klopp wants to bring more of them into the fold.

He said yesterday: "If the boys follow this path with their talent, they will have proper careers. The dream is to have all the boys from the academy. The dream is to have a team full of Scousers."

REUTERS

BRIGHTON V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3.15am