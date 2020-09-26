Postponed Suzuki Cup to kick off on April 11, retain format

The Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup 2020 will take place from April 11 to May 8 next year, the AFF said yesterday.

The biennial tournament was originally scheduled for Nov 23 to Dec 31, but was postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The AFF intends to hold the tournament in its current format, where teams play home and away games from the group stage to the final across the various qualifying nations, and AFF president Khiev Sameth of Cambodia said it is "cautiously optimistic" about being able to do so.

The AFF added, however, that this would depend on the Covid-19 situation in the various participating nations.

Sameth said: "The AFF also hopes that the announcement of the 2021 tournament dates will provide some clarity in planning for our commercial partners, including sponsors and media broadcasters, at a time of uncertainty."

Singapore are the second most successful team in the competition's history with four titles, one behind Thailand.

But the Lions have not made it past the group stage into the two-legged semi-finals in the three editions after they last won the tournament in 2012.

Vietnam are the reigning champions after beating Malaysia 3-2 on aggregate in 2018.