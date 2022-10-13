Positive response from Mbappe: Coach

PAIRS - Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier said rumours about Kylian Mbappe's future did not disrupt his team's preparations for Tuesday's Champions League match against Benfica.

Stuttering PSG were held to a third straight draw in all competitions as the game at the Parc des Princes ended 1-1 after Mbappe put them ahead from the penalty spot just before half-time.

It came after various media reports in Spain and France earlier in the day suggested Mbappe would seek to leave in the January transfer window, despite signing a lucrative three-year contract, reportedly worth US$250 million (S$359 million), only at the end of last season.

"I know nothing," Galtier said post-match. "All I know is that a rumour became a story and then that almost became a declaration.

"I found it very surprising that such a story should come out just before such a big game."

He added: "I didn't see anything unusual in Kylian's preparation for the game, and he played with a lot of rhythm and intensity and gave a response to the rumours.

"We remained focused on the match and I don't think the rumour disrupted our preparations."

Mbappe's goal was his 12th of the season for his club in 13 games but he is reportedly unhappy at PSG, upset that the Qatar-owned outfit did not sign a top-class forward in the close season.

The 23-year-old had been expected to move to Real Madrid at the end of the last campaign before opting to stay in Paris with the club he first joined from Monaco in 2017. He has lifted 10 trophies in the capital, including four Ligue 1 titles.

In Galtier's 3-4-3 formation, Mbappe is being used as a lone forward with Lionel Messi and Neymar on either side, while he has more freedom with France, where he lately played off Olivier Giroud.

Former French striker Thierry Henry was critical of Mbappe and said he had a similar experience in Spain but stressed the collective was more important than the individual.

"I didn't like to play out high and wide for Barcelona. I hated it. But I did it for the team," he explained.

"I didn't like it after 100 caps and I don't know how many goals I scored for France, I had to play on the left. I didn't hear anyone say, 'Oh, what a nice gesture!' to go on the left instead of players who had fewer goals and fewer caps.

"There is only one rule: if the boss asks you to do something, you do it if it's good for the team. If it's bad for the team, I would get the argument."

Mbappe recently topped the Forbes list for highest-earning footballers, the first time someone other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo has done so for nine years.

French football expert Julien Laurens told BBC Radio 5 Live that Mbappe felt "betrayed" by PSG, adding: "The promises they would sign a new striker so he could play in his best position off the striker, that Neymar wouldn't be there and he would be sold, that they would sign a centre-back, and he would be at the centre of the project - all of these things have not happened."

Laurens noted: "Clearly, in his mind, something is broken between him and the club."

PSG did strengthen the squad in the summer, spending about £125million (S$199 million) on defenders Nuno Mendes and Nordi Mukiele, midfielders Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler and Renato Sanches plus young forward Hugo Ekitike.

Engineering a move from the French champions will not be easy though, said Laurens.

"Would Chelsea come in for him? Would Manchester City? What about Manchester United under Erik ten Hag?

"It's one thing he wants to leave but it's another who can afford him and how much PSG want for him. PSG are now in a strong position. He may have to stay until the end of the season and then see what happens in the summer."

AFP, REUTERS