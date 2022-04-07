Positive draws for S'pore

The national Under-23 football team were yesterday handed the best draw they could have hoped for at the May 12-23 Hanoi SEA Games.

Singapore were drawn in Group B with Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia and Laos and will kick off their campaign against Laos on May 7.

While Thailand are record 16-time champions and one of the two top seeds, Nazri Nasir's charges avoided the finalists in 2019 - winners Vietnam and Indonesia - who are in Group A with Myanmar, the Philippines and Timor-Leste.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals.

Nazri told The Straits Times: "Thailand will be the toughest test but looking at the other teams in the group, I would say everyone is quite equal.

"It is all up to us now, and about how badly we want to get into the semi-finals."

Defender Jacob Mahler said that the outcome of the draw did not change the team's ambition.

"Our mindset will be the same and we are going to treat every game like a final, as we want to win a medal," said the 21-year-old.

"The boys and I are excited to head to Vietnam and showcase our ability, and make Singapore proud."

Mahler and his teammates will play their games at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh.

Group A matches will take place at Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho Province, while the final is scheduled to be played at the 40,000-capacity My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on May 22.

Nazri's boys will be the latest Singapore squad to seek SEA Games glory, which has eluded the Republic.

Singapore's best performances were three runner-up finishes in 1983, 1985 and 1989.

More recently, the Republic won bronze at three of the four Games between 2007 and 2013, but then exited at the group stage in the next three tournaments.

Football at the SEA Games became an Under-23 tournament in 2001, and an U-22 one from 2017.

This year's edition, however, will feature U-23 players to factor in the six-month postponement of the Games. A maximum of three overage players may be named by each nation.

Hariss Harun was among those named as potential overage players in the longlist submitted by the Football Association of Singapore.

The others were Hassan Sunny, Irfan Fandi, Zulqarnaen Suzliman, Zulfahmi Arifin, Shahdan Sulaiman, Song Ui-young, Hami Syahin and Shawal Anuar.

Nazri said he had not decided on his overage picks, and that this would depend on factors like a player's versatility and physical conditioning closer to the Games.

At the Asean Football Federation U-23 Championship in Phnom Penh in February, Nazri's squad were ravaged by a spate of positive Covid-19 cases and crashed out after losing 3-1 to Thailand and then 7-0 to Vietnam.

The Vietnamese went on to lift the trophy after beating Thailand 1-0 in the final.

The Singapore women's team, meanwhile, were also handed a favourable draw in what will be their first appearance at the SEA Games since 2003.

They were drawn in Group B with Thailand, Myanmar and Laos, avoiding Vietnam and the Philippines - the two Asean sides who have qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Those two sides were drawn in Group A with Cambodia and Indonesia. Women's football at the SEA Games is not an age-group competition.