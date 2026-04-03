Portugal to finish World Cup preparations with Nigeria friendly

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Mar 31, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Portugal players react with teammates and United States players after the match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

April 3 - Portugal will complete their World Cup preparations with a friendly against Nigeria on June 10, the Portuguese Football Federation said.

The federation did not announce a venue for the warm-up game but Portuguese media said on Friday it would be held in Leiria. Portugal have already scheduled a friendly against Chile on June 6 at the National Stadium in Oeiras.

As part of their buildup to the World Cup, Portugal drew 0-0 with tournament co-hosts Mexico at the reopening of the Azteca Stadium on Saturday and beat the U.S. 2-0 in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Portugal’s opening Group K game is on June 17 against the Democratic Republic of Congo, who eliminated Nigeria in the qualifiers, followed by Uzbekistan on June 23, with both games in Houston.

They play Colombia on June 27 in Miami in their final group game.

The World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19 in Canada, the United States and Mexico. REUTERS