Portugal revive chances in tight group

BELGRADE • Portugal had been in a spot of bother in Group B after successive home draws left coach Fernando Santos admitting that his side had "reached a point where we have to win the remaining six games" to qualify for Euro 2020.

The European champions duly took heed of his warning on Saturday to get their campaign back on track with goals from William Carvalho, Goncalo Guedes, skipper Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva helping them to a pulsating 4-2 away victory over Serbia.

The victory lifted Portugal to second place in the group on five points from three games, eight behind runaway leaders Ukraine, who have 13 from five matches after their 3-0 win in Lithuania, and Santos was thrilled with the way his team kept their shape and clicked offensively.

"We showed a lot of creativity and attacking intent in a solid performance required to beat a very good Serbia side," he told reporters.

"Getting the opening goal just before half-time was vital.

"In the second half, we controlled the game. We stifled their excellent midfield and deserved the win.

"This win should boost our confidence ahead of Tuesday's visit to Lithuania and nothing less than a win will do because it's a complicated group."

His Serbia counterpart Ljubisa Tumbakovic, who replaced the sacked Mladen Krstajic on July 1, conceded that he had endured a sour debut as coach.

"We lost to a majestic team full of world-class players," he said. "We lacked the final pass in the first half and it didn't help that we fell behind just before the break.

"As ever in Serbian football, we were vulnerable defensively and that undermines every other department."

While strikes from forward Aleksandar Mitrovic and defender Nikola Milenkovic ensured that the hosts remained in the game, Portugal were clinical, punishing Marko Dmitrovic's bungle to nab the opener through Carvalho.

Ronaldo looked subdued in the opening half and was given a hostile reception at Red Star's Rajko Mitic Stadium, as the Serbian fans jeered him with taunts of "Messi" every time he touched the ball, but he came to life in the second half, netting his 89th international goal.

Santos' men have a chance to consolidate their position in the group when they head to rock-bottom Lithuania tomorrow, while Serbia travel to Luxembourg, with both sides a point behind Portugal.

