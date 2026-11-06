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Portugal pledge to honour Ronaldo as Jesus names first squad after captain’s retirement

There was no word on whether Cristiano Ronaldo would agree to a farewell appearance.

LISBON – The Portuguese Football Association has pledged to honour Cristiano Ronaldo as coach Jorge Jesus on Nov 6 named his first squad since the captain’s international retirement, then faced a barrage of questions about the rift that preceded the departure.

The 41-year-old announced his decision on social media on Nov 5, ending an international career spanning 234 appearances and 146 goals. Portuguese FA president Pedro Proenca promised to celebrate Ronaldo’s contribution, although there was no word on whether the forward would agree to a farewell appearance.

“No tribute will ever be enough to thank him for everything he has done for Portuguese football, for Portugal,” Proenca said before the squad announcement.

“We will do everything we can to honour the legacy he leaves us. Everything he has done deserves to be honoured and celebrated.”

Jesus selected seven new faces, including five players from the Under-21s, for November’s Nations League matches against Wales and Denmark, but Ronaldo’s absence dominated proceedings.

The forward left Portugal’s camp without permission at the end of September, ahead of a Nations League match against Denmark, and did not return. He later cited broken promises from Jesus as the reason for his departure.

Jesus became visibly annoyed as journalists pressed him about the dispute, repeatedly saying he wanted to discuss his selections rather than Ronaldo.

“All my decisions were made with the team in mind. As a manager, I have always defended what was best for the team. I am at peace with my decision,” Jesus said, insisting there were no hard feelings.

He said Ronaldo remained in his plans until the Nov 5 announcement.

“I found out when we all did,” Jesus said. “Until then, I knew nothing about it. He was playing, he was scoring goals; he was one of the players on my squad list.”

Jesus said he had not subsequently contacted Ronaldo.

Proenca, meanwhile, said he, Jesus and everyone at the federation respected Ronaldo’s decision, praising his leadership and influence on generations of Portuguese players.

“The best way to honour and celebrate him is to honour his boundless ambition. To always play to win. To never be afraid of being the best in the world,” he said.

“Thank you for everything, captain. This is and always will be your home.” REUTERS