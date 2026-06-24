Portugal played with heads not hearts against Uzbekistan: Coach Martinez

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HOUSTON – Portugal played with their heads not their hearts in thumping Uzbekistan 5-0 on June 23 with a performance that showed the players learned their lesson from a disappointing draw in their World Cup opener, coach Roberto Martinez said.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in six World Cups while netting twice in Portugal’s rout of Uzbekistan as the team silenced critics following the 1-1 opening draw in Group K against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“When we scored the goal in the opening match, we lost the discipline, the shape,” Martinez said.

“We gave the opponent chances to counter and we didn’t make it to the final third.

“We fought with our heart rather than our head. Today it was the other way around. It was very disciplined.”

Portugal ramped up the intensity from the opening whistle as players sought to confound their doubters as they moved the ball quickly around the pitch and created a host of chances.

Martinez’s side created 17 attempts on goal with eight on target against Uzbekistan as players pushed forward, including later in the match with the result well decided as Ronaldo spurned a few good chances to grab a hat-trick.

The coach also praised the 41-year-old Ronaldo’s ability to score but said his experience, work-rate and willingness to create spaces for others are what make him special.

“I never worked with a player that no matter what happened today he has an incredible hunger to work the next day,” Martinez said.

Portugal, who have four points from two games, face Colombia in their final Group K match, while Uzbekistan, on the brink of elimination with no points, play DR Congo in their last outing.

Martinez also downplayed his team’s slow start to the World Cup, saying he has learnt that early stumbles forge the mettle needed to make a lasting mark in a long tournament.

“This is my third World Cup," Martinez said. “In my first one, I thought you have to win every match. I now realise it is the opposite of that. It is a process.” REUTERS