Portugal held to 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their World Cup opener

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HOUSTON - Portugal and their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo were left frustrated after Democratic Republic of Congo fought back to earn a 1-1 draw on June 17 in the African nation’s return to the World Cup stage after 52 years.

It looked like it would be a long afternoon for DR Congo with Portugal taking the lead inside six minutes when Pedro Neto crossed for Joao Neves who headed home from 15 metres.

It gave one of the pre-tournament favourites the perfect start, though ended as their only effort on target in the game.

Portugal, led by 41-year-old Ronaldo looking to score in his sixth World Cup, dominated possession as DR Congo sat back and soaked up the pressure for much of the match, looking to strike on the counter in the Group K encounter.

DR Congo grew into the game and were rewarded deep in first-half stoppage time when an unmarked Yoane Wissa scored the African nation’s first-ever goal at a World Cup when he headed in a cross whipped into the box from Arthur Masuaku.

Portugal came out for the second half with more urgency after an opening period that lacked intensity and at times more resembled a training session with their formidable midfield knocking the ball around but with nothing to show for it.

Cedric Bakambu came close to an upset when he struck the post for the Congolese in the second period, while Ronaldo twice fired wide from close range as he appeared at a sixth World Cup, a record he shares with Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo, who became the oldest player to ever start a World Cup match, was largely ineffective and saw little of the ball as DR Congo defenders denied him space to operate inside the box.

Debutants Uzbekistan face Colombia in the second Group K match later on June 17 in Mexico City. REUTERS