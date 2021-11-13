Portugal held but need only a draw with Serbia

DUBLIN • Portugal moved closer to automatic World Cup qualification on Thursday, despite a poor 0-0 draw with Ireland that left them needing another point in their final game at home to Group A rivals Serbia tomorrow to secure their spot in Qatar.

Fernando Santos' men narrowly avoided a shock loss to Ireland two months ago - thanks to two last-gasp Cristiano Ronaldo goals - and seemed happy to take a point against the fourth-placed Irish, knowing a superior goal difference over Serbia (+17) put them in the driving seat.

They will have to do it without Pepe, however, after the veteran defender was sent off late for a second bookable offence.

Asked if he was happy with the result, Santos told broadcaster RT3: "Naturally. In terms of qualification, winning 5-0 or drawing here was the same thing."

Portugal would have been only two points clear of Serbia had they beaten Ireland, meaning that they would still need a draw against the Serbs regardless of whether they drew or won in Dublin.

"Of course, I would have preferred to win 5-0, but the result is positive. Serbia have to play in our stadium to win the game," added Santos, although the Serbs can still qualify via the play-offs in March.

"Obviously we wanted to win, we didn't want to draw. But they're a very aggressive and very physical opponent. In the attacking organisation, we let them create danger. The players tried but we always had difficulties - they were quick to close spaces."

In an evenly contested first half of few chances, Ronaldo was foiled by a fine block from Ireland captain Seamus Coleman but the Manchester United forward was otherwise kept well under wraps by the hard-working hosts.

Missing Bernardo Silva through injury with the Manchester City maestro in the form of his life, Portugal also opted not to risk Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Diogo Jota being suspended for tomorrow's table-topping clash and it showed throughout.

Ronaldo, who became the all-time leading scorer in men's international football against the Irish previously, almost added goal No. 116 with the best chance of the game on 67 minutes. But his glancing header was narrowly wide.

Despite their greater possession, particularly with the extra man, Ireland did little to threaten Rui Patricio's goal and Ronaldo went close again at the death.

