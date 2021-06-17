Portugal gamble pays off; Ronaldo sets goal record

BUDAPEST • Portugal coach Fernando Santos said a tactical tweak and timely substitutions had helped the defending European champions unlock Group F opponents Hungary's defence in Tuesday's 3-0 victory, but he added that they had to endure plenty of anxious moments.

Hungary soaked up the pressure in front of a boisterous crowd of 67,000 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest and looked set to grab a point before Raphael Guerreiro broke the deadlock in the 84th minute and Cristiano Ronaldo netted a late double.

With time ticking away, Santos brought on Rafa Silva who won the penalty that Ronaldo dispatched, while the energy of fellow substitutes Joao Moutinho, Andre Silva as well as Renato Sanches also made a difference late on.

"In the second half... we were a bit anxious as the clock was ticking and we wanted to win," Santos said.

"I started subbing in some players to increase the pace of the game. I moved Ronaldo to the left a bit and released Raphael because I thought he wasn't getting close to the goal. He played a great game... so we let him move inside.

"Sometimes you get things right and sometimes you don't get them right, but we always strive for the best. The players that came on did very well, and the ones that went off also did well."

Portugal will face tougher tests against Germany on Saturday and France on Wednesday, but Santos said his team were ready to build on their performance.

"We're looking ahead to the game against Germany. This is the group stage and we need to progress," he added.

"It's 'kill or be killed', like (former Portugal boss) Luiz Felipe Scolari used to say."

His captain Ronaldo will once again be the key player after the 36-year-old became the European Championship's all-time leading scorer with his brace.

The Juventus striker now has 11 goals in the competition, two more than French great Michel Platini, who netted nine times when he led France to glory in 1984.

He is also just three goals away from matching Iranian Ali Daei's international scoring record of 109.

"It was a difficult game, against an opponent who defended very well during 90 minutes, but we scored three goals, and I am very grateful to the team for helping me to score two goals," he said.

Ronaldo chose by far the biggest crowd of the tournament to break the record in front of, with Budapest the only Euro 2020 venue not to limit fan capacity due to Covid-19.

"We didn't deserve a 3-0 defeat, with a bit of luck it could have been a point each, but it was an experience of a lifetime," said Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

