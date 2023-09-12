Portugal chalk up record win with 9-0 thrashing of Luxembourg

Portugal enjoyed their biggest-ever win as they thumped Luxembourg 9-0 at Estadio Algarve on Monday to preserve their perfect record in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Substitute Joao Felix secured the record victory with a goal two minutes from time after Goncalo Inacio, Goncalo Ramos, and Diogo Jota all scored twice. Ricardo Horta and Bruno Fernandes, who had three assists, were also on the scoresheet.

Portugal's previous record was 8-0, which they achieved three times - twice against Liechtenstein (1994 and 1999) and once versus Kuwait (2003).

Portugal have won all six of their Group J matches under Roberto Martinez, who took over in January, scoring 24 goals with none conceded. They are five points clear of Slovakia.

The result matched the biggest-ever loss for Luxembourg, who have 10 points and are third, three points behind Slovakia. REUTERS