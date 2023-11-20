Portugal beat Iceland to complete perfect Euro 2024 qualifying campaign

Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group J - Portugal v Iceland - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - November 19, 2023 Portugal players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group J - Portugal v Iceland - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - November 19, 2023 Portugal's Joao Cancelo in action with Iceland's Arnor Sigurdsson REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

LISBON, Portugal - Portugal beat Iceland 2-0 at home on Sunday to finish their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a perfect record of 10 straight wins in Group J.

Portugal finished with 30 points, eight points ahead of Slovakia, who also qualified for next year's finals in Germany.

Bruno Fernandes scored the first goal of the night for the hosts eight minutes before the break, with a well-placed low shot from the edge of the box.

Portugal doubled their lead in the 66th minute when Ricardo Horta slotted home a loose ball after Cristiano Ronaldo's initial effort was stopped.

Iceland finished fourth in the table with 10 points. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top