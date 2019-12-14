Porous defence is Blues' priority

LONDON • The late wobble against Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday will have done nothing for Frank Lampard's heart rate and, with Chelsea now free to make additions next month, surely the priority should be fixing his leaky defence.

They have already shipped 24 Premier League goals, as much as Arsenal's much-maligned backline, but the Blues manager can plug the holes with a reported £150 million (S$271.4 million) transfer war chest.

Chelsea remain keen on Wilfried Zaha, but Crystal Palace are demanding in excess of £80 million, so a move for the Ivory Coast forward is likely to be protracted and Sassuolo's Jeremie Boga has been lined up as an alternative.

A more straightforward transfer, however, would be the re-signing of Nathan Ake.

With almost 100 league games under his belt and now an established Dutch international, the defender ticks all the boxes for Chelsea, the club he joined from Feyenoord at the age of 16.

Many questioned the wisdom of allowing one the club's best young players to join Bournemouth for £20 million in 2017, but the decision to insert a £40 million buyback clause in his contract could prove to be a masterstroke.

Ahead of today's trip to Stamford Bridge, Cherries boss Eddie Howe admitted the 24-year-old's future was "out of our control" and sports website The Athletic has reported he is open to leaving Dean Court next month, with Manchester City also said to be interested.



Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori, who signed a new five-year deal yesterday, wants to get their top-four bid back on track. The England international is expected to feature against Bournemouth today.



DREAMING BIG Personally, I just want to be as great as I can. We want to play in the big games in the big stadiums and win trophies. So far, we've put ourselves in a good position to achieve those goals. FIKAYO TOMORI, Chelsea defender, on his personal ambitions.

Ake, though, is a doubt to play against his former club after limping out of last week's 3-0 defeat by Liverpool, and with Bournemouth having lost five league games on the spin, he will be missed badly.

The hosts are also not on song, after three defeats in their past four top-flight games, but Fikayo Tomori is determined to get their top-four bid back on track.

The England defender yesterday penned a new five-year deal until 2024 and the 21-year-old academy product, who is expected to play against Bournemouth, spoke of his desire to become "a legend at this club".

He told the club website: "It's exciting (at the moment) because this is where the league gets a bit tasty and teams drop points.

"English football is renowned for the Christmas period, so we just want to continue our form, try to improve on our recent results and get things back to where they were before the international break when we won six games on the bounce.

"Trophies and winning is what it's all about. You want to look back on your career and see that you've won things and had good memories.

"Personally, I just want to be as great as I can. We want to play in the big games in the big stadiums and win trophies. So far, we've put ourselves in a good position to achieve those goals.

"We know that there will be bumps in the road, but we just want to keep on improving as a team and individually as well, so that come crunch time at the end of the season, we can be competing for something."

Teammate Antonio Rudiger, who played his first game since September in midweek and completed 90 minutes for the first time in eight months, agreed, adding: "We have to take every game step by step now. We're in the top four, into the next round of the Champions League, but we need to be aware of (losing) performances like Everton and West Ham as well."

CHELSEA V BOURNEMOUTH

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11pm.