Popovic hails Australia's 'wonderful achievement' after reaching round of 32

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SANTA CLARA, California, June 25 - Australia coach Tony Popovic hailed a "special day" for the Socceroos at the World Cup after they reached the round of 32 with a 0-0 draw against Paraguay on Thursday.

• Following a 2-0 win over Turkey and a 2-0 defeat by the United States, Australia qualified for the knockout phase at a third World Cup and second time in succession.

• "One wonderful achievement, from the backing of the FA all the way through to the staff, the players, the fans. It's a special day," said Popovic.

• Australia only needed a draw against the Paraguayans to advance but Popovic said his team had tried their hardest to win. "You can have opinions on how the game was played, or what we both thought we needed, but we at no stage felt that we were playing for a draw. I thought we controlled the game quite well, and were in control, and had the better opportunities."

• Popovic declined to comment on making six changes to his starting 11, saying that every player was important and that "no one is entitled to the shirt".

• Australia will face the runner-up in Group G in Dallas, where they could meet any of Egypt, Belgium, Iran or New Zealand. REUTERS