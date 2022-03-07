Poor 'organisation' annoys Arteta

LONDON • Arsenal made sure they are firmly in the race to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season, following their 3-2 win at Watford yesterday.

The victory meant that Mikel Arteta's men now have 48 points, one ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United, who took on leaders Manchester City in the late match - the result of which was not available at press time.

Crucially, the Gunners, who won their fourth consecutive league game, still have three matches in hand on the Red Devils.

Arteta told Sky Sports: "It is very pleasing; we know how difficult it is to be in this position in this league. We've earned it; we have come a long way as a team.

"We had great attacking moments but I wasn't pleased with our organisation. We didn't dominate and play the way we wanted. Credit to Watford, but a lot of it was down to us; we should have done better and there is a lot to improve."

It did not take long for Arsenal to score at Vicarage Road, as Martin Odegaard played a neat one-two with Bukayo Saka in the fifth minute before firing past Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Deep in relegation trouble, the Hornets, however, showed that they were not about to give up on this season just yet when they equalised with a superb shot just six minutes later.

An inviting cross by Kiko Femenia was met by Cucho Hernandez's acrobatic overhead finish, which gave Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale no chance.

But Watford then found it difficult to keep up with Saka's energetic display, as the Gunners went ahead again in the 30th minute.

The England forward pressed to win the ball back for his team before unleashing a first-time shot from the edge of the box which flew into the top corner for his ninth goal of the season.

According to statistics compiled by Opta, the 20-year-old has been directly involved in more goals than any other under-21 player in the Premier League this season (eight goals, five assists).