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Polish league bans player for six months over post-red card attack

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Soccer Football - Primeira Liga - Benfica v Boavista - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - February 22, 2025 Boavista's Ibrahima Camara reacts REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Soccer Football - Primeira Liga - Benfica v Boavista - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - February 22, 2025 Boavista's Ibrahima Camara reacts REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Oct 28 - The Polish top flight Ekstraklasa league has suspended Radomiak Radom midfielder Ibrahima Camara for six months for unsportsmanlike behaviour after the 27-year-old struck an opposing player having already been sent off.

• "During the match, the player committed particularly blatant behaviour violating the rules of fair play, attacking a player of the opposing team after receiving a red card," the league commission said in a statement.

• The incident happened in Saturday's 4-3 defeat at Pogon Szczecin after Camara was shown the red card in the 90th minute.

• Camara left the pitch, but as a scuffle took place on the sideline, he re-emerged from the tunnel and hit a Pogon substitute on the head.

• The Guinean international is banned from all competitions in Poland and was also fined 50,000 zloty ($12,626.26). REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.