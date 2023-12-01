Police arrest 46 after clashes at Europa Conference League game

Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Group E - Aston Villa v Legia Warsaw - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - November 30, 2023 A worker outside the stadium cleans up after the pre-match disturbances with the Legia Warsaw fans. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/ File photo REUTERS
Police have arrested 46 people following the clashes outside Aston Villa's stadium before their Europa Conference League game against Legia Warsaw on Thursday which resulted in injuries to four officers.

The unrest occurred ahead of kickoff at Villa Park, and the police denied entry to travelling fans, leaving the away stand empty. Villa won the match 2-1.

"We've now got 46 people in custody following last night's violence involving away fans outside Villa Park," West Midlands Police said in a statement.

"Officers faced 90 minutes of sustained violence, and four were injured.

"We're proud of our officers, and thank Aston Villa fans for their support."

Legia Warsaw said Aston Villa had given the Polish club a lower allocation of tickets than they were entitled to under UEFA regulations. REUTERS

