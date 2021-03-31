Poland poleaxed by Covid positives

LONDON • Poland's preparations for their 2022 World Cup qualifier with England have been thrown into disarray after the Polish Football Association yesterday said two more Polish players had tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to four.

"Poland's national team took more coronavirus tests. Unfortunately, the results were positive for Grzegorz Krychowiak and Kamil Piatkowski," spokesman Jakub Kwiatkowski tweeted.

However, the Polish FA yesterday told Sky Sports there is no danger today's game at Wembley will be called off and they are in talks with Uefa regarding Krychowiak's result as they believe it is a false positive. The Lokomotiv Moscow midfielder tested positive for the virus in December and as such, officials say he still has high levels of Covid-19 antibodies in his system.

Protocols allow for a player to have what is known as a "Uefa Protocol Advisory Panel" certificate if they have had the virus.

Once they are clear of the quarantine period, the certificate allows them to play even if they test positive again in the next 10-12 weeks.

Krychowiak falls within that time frame, and he will undergo further testing in England before a final decision is made.

But if he is ruled out, it would be a big blow as Poland will have three first-team players missing, including reigning Best Fifa Men's Player Robert Lewandowski, who is out through injury.

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich was already an absentee, having tested positive in the build-up alongside backup goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski.

England lead Group I as the only side to have won their first two matches, with Poland tied for second on four points with Hungary.

The three teams are expected to vie for top place, with only the winner guaranteed progression to next year's finals in Qatar, while the runner-up must finish among the top 10 second-placed teams to qualify for the European play-offs.

England have injury concerns too, with Mason Mount a doubt after missing training yesterday.

The Chelsea midfielder scored in the 2-0 win over Albania on Sunday and England manager Gareth Southgate suggested he planned to start Mount against the Poles.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE