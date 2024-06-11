Poland beat Turkey but have more injury worries ahead of Euros

WARSAW - Poland's Nicola Zalewski scored a 90th minute goal to snatch a 2-1 win over Turkey in the final warm-up match for both sides on Monday before Euro 2024 but the home side will be worried over injuries to strikers Karol Swiderski and Robert Lewandowski.

Swiderski opened the scoring in the 12th minute, slipping his shot under the legs of goalkeeper Mert Gunok but as the forward celebrated he came down awkwardly on his ankle and went off injured shortly afterwards.

Turkey equalised in the 77th minute with two substitutes involved when Kenan Yildiz passed to Baris Alper Yilmaz on the edge of the area and his shot went through the legs of defender Bartosz Salamon and past keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Both sides had chances to find a winner but it was Poland who extended their unbeaten run to eight games when Zalewski went on a solo-run into the area and netted a fine goal in the final minute. Turkey are without a win in five games.

Poland had already lost Arkadiusz Milik to injury during their 3-1 win over Ukraine on Friday, with the Juventus forward then left out of the Euro squad, and, after Swiderski's injury, manager Michal Probierz could have even more problems.

The sight of talisman Lewandowski going off injured later in the first half was the last thing any Polish fan wanted to see, but his injury may not be as serious as Swiderski's.

Poland face the Netherlands on Sunday in their opening game at the Euros and will also play Austria and France in Group D. Turkey take on Georgia on June 18 before playing Portugal and the Czech Republic in Group F. REUTERS