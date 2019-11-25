Point salvaged but Emery's job still in balance

LONDON • Arsenal manager Unai Emery admitted his team blew a big opportunity to appease the Premier League club's angry supporters after they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to second-from-bottom Southampton on Saturday.

It could have been worse for the under-pressure Spaniard as Alexandre Lacazette's second equaliser of the day, six minutes into stoppage time, denied the Saints their first away win over the Gunners since 1987.

Their fifth league game without a win, however, saw Emery's men drop to seventh in the top flight, below Burnley and only a point ahead of north London rivals Tottenham.

Lacazette had earlier cancelled out Danny Ings' early opener for the visitors, who went on to retake the lead through James Ward-Prowse. He tucked home the rebound after his second-half spot kick was saved by Bernd Leno.

Southampton missed a host of clear-cut chances to go 3-1 up, and the hosts were still booed off at the final whistle, with loud chants calling for Emery to be sacked.

According to the Independent, he has a month to save his job, with the board set to make a decision after Arsenal's next three league games against Norwich, Brighton and West Ham.

However, the club's hierarchy would have heard the jeers at the Emirates and Emery told the BBC he "understood the frustration and the anger".

"I understand the supporters, we didn't deserve any more today, we lost a big opportunity to connect with our supporters," he said. "We had the chance to take confidence from today but we didn't do that.

"In the first half, we were growing but it wasn't enough. In the second half, we started better - it was our best 20 minutes all season - and we had the chances.

"Then they scored and we took risks, but conceded chances to score the third. We scored in the last moment but it was not enough.

"The supporters helped us for 90 minutes, but we didn't achieve the win to connect with them... all I can say to them is we are going to find a solution."

With just two wins in their last 11 league games, though, the question remains how much longer he will be given to reverse the crisis, especially if the team continues to falter.

