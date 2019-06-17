Pogba wants to leave for new challenge

TOKYO • Paul Pogba yesterday gave a strong indication that he wants to leave Manchester United this summer to seek a "new challenge".

The World Cup winner rejoined United from Juventus for a then world record £89 million (S$154 million) fee three years ago, but has blown hot and cold in his second spell at Old Trafford.

He has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid or even a return to Juventus in the close season and, with United failing to qualify for the Champions League, he is leaving the door open for a move.

The France midfielder, who has been on a promotional tour of several Asian countries with sponsor adidas, told reporters in Tokyo: "For me, I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great - some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else."

Despite being named in the Professional Footballers' Association's Premier League Team of the Year and scoring 16 goals in all competitions last season, Pogba was often criticised for his contribution under both Jose Mourinho and his replacement Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The club's summer overhaul has already begun with Wales forward Daniel James moving from second-tier Swansea for an initial £15 million fee last week.

Solskjaer is also said to be interested in Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff and defenders Harry Maguire of Leicester and West Ham's Issa Diop.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN