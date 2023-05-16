Pogba unlikely to return for Juventus this season after thigh injury

TURIN, Italy - Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is likely to miss the rest of the season after the club confirmed on Monday that he had sustained a thigh injury during their 2-0 triumph over Cremonese in Serie A on Sunday.

The Frenchman has struggled with multiple injuries this season and lasted a little over 20 minutes before he injured himself again, leaving the field in tears.

The 30-year-old World Cup winner has played only 161 minutes in total for Juve this season.

According to a club statement, Pogba has been diagnosed with a low-grade lesion of the rectus femoris muscle in his left thigh.

While the club did not provide a specific timeline for Pogba’s return, SportMediaset reported that injuries of similar severity typically require a recovery period of around 20 days.

Juve’s final match of the season is scheduled for June 4 at Udinese in Serie A, making it unlikely that Pogba will return this season. REUTERS

