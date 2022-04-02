Pogba told to adapt for depleted United

LONDON • Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba must learn to be flexible and play in the position the team demand of him, Ralf Rangnick said yesterday after the 2018 World Cup winner with France complained he was unsure of his role at Old Trafford during the international break.

He told French media that he was not satisfied with his career at United since returning in 2016, explaining that it was hard to find consistency when his position in the team was constantly changing compared to his well-defined role with Les Bleus.

His unhappiness has sparked more talk that Pogba will likely leave on a free transfer this summer when his contract runs out.

While the Red Devils have only a top-four place left to play for this season, United will need everyone to pull in the same direction and, at his press conference ahead of today's Premier League home game against Leicester City, Rangnick urged the 29-year-old to set aside his frustrations as the team are short-handed.

"I heard he said he had played in different positions in the last couple of weeks," the United interim manager said.

"Since the game against West Ham on Jan 22, we have lost three strikers - Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani, who is injured again and will be out for the next couple of weeks.

"With Bruno (Fernandes) or Scott McTominay missing, then of course somebody has to play a different role. He (Pogba) is a flexible player and can play (as a number) six, eight and even 10. This is normal."

Rangnick also touched on defender Harry Maguire, who has been struggling for form at United, being booed by England fans during a 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast at Wembley.

Describing it as "unusual", he claimed such incidences would not be repeated at Old Trafford.

"He knows my position towards him, he's been a very valuable player for the team and the club, the captain," he said.

"I didn't understand what happened at Wembley, it won't happen in our stadium with the Red Army behind the team and our captain. He's been playing well for Manchester United and England in the last couple of years.

"I didn't watch the (England) game, but I heard what had happened after they announced the starting line-up. Difficult to understand... For it to happen in an international game is pretty unusual."

Rangnick added that his players were being targeted because they were being compared with some of the club's greats.

"We know there are one or two players who have been criticised in the last few months. For example, Fred, a very important player, playing regularly for the team and Brazil. I watched his game and he did well," the German added.

"Maybe it's got to do with the high expectations around this club and people tend to compare with former players and legends. Fred, Scott and Harry are important players with the right attitude."

However, it was not all doom and gloom for United, who announced yesterday that Fernandes has extended his contract at the club till 2026 in a deal expected to make the Portuguese midfielder one of the club's highest earners.

The club have an option to extend the deal by a further year.

United fans have been delighted with their midfield maestro since he joined from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 but Fernandes, who has scored 49 goals and provided 39 assists in 117 appearances, believes "the best is yet to come".

United, sitting in sixth place and four points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal, will hope to use this news to their advantage against Leicester who have also had a difficult time in the league this season, with the team stranded in 10th spot.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers revealed midfielder Wilfred Ndidi's season was over after going under the knife and also ruled star striker Jamie Vardy out of today's trip.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN UNITED V LEICESTER

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am