Pogba stokes feud with unimpressed Souness

LONDON • Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is bemused as to why he remains a constant source of criticism despite missing most of the season through injury.

The 27-year-old has been restricted to eight appearances this term due to an ankle injury.

Former Liverpool captain and manager Graeme Souness has been one of the Frenchman's most outspoken critics since he returned to United from Juventus for a then-world record £89 million (S$158.6 million) fee in 2016. However, Pogba claimed he did not even know who Souness was.

"I didn't even know who he was, really," he told the official Manchester United podcast.

"I heard he was a great player and stuff like that. I know the face but (not) the name... I'm not someone that watches a lot of (punditry), I watch a lot of football but I don't stay after the game to listen to what they say about why they did this, or why they did that. I like to focus on football."

Souness - who won three European Cups, and five league titles as a player at Liverpool - responded to Pogba yesterday morning.

"The oldest saying in football comes to mind, 'Put your medals on the table.' I've got a big table," the former Scotland international, 66, told Sky Sports.

Pogba is not short of honours himself, having won six trophies - including four Serie A titles - during his time at Juventus. But his return to Old Trafford has failed to match the expectations of his price tag despite winning the Europa League and League Cup in his first season under Jose Mourinho.

He fell out with the Portuguese coach, who was then sacked in December 2018. After a brief hot streak when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge, Pogba's time under the Norwegian has been beset by a lack of form and fitness.

The French World Cup winner still believes the criticism he has received is unjustified.

"I guess they (the critics) miss me, I don't know," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE