Pogba may even start on return

LONDON • Manchester United will welcome back Paul Pogba for the first time since November, as they prepare to host second-tier Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup today.

But the Red Devils cannot call upon Mason Greenwood, who under normal circumstances, would have been pushing for a start against Championship opposition.

The England forward was arrested last Sunday over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman who is understood to be his girlfriend.

The 20-year-old has since been released on bail but he is suspended until further notice.

Nike, one of Greenwood's sponsors, has put its corporate relationship on ice, while club sponsors Cadbury and TeamViewer have distanced themselves from the academy graduate.

The past week has been chaotic but as far as interim manager Ralf Rangnick is concerned, the players are fully focused on getting past Boro to reach the quarter-finals.

With United all but out of the running for the Premier League and the Champions League looking like a long shot, the FA Cup represents their best chance of breaking a trophy duck dating back to 2017.

On the Greenwood saga, Rangnick said at his pre-match press conference yesterday: "... obviously it was a topic within the team but they're human beings and Mason was part of the group before we had our break.

"It was a good week of training, we could train under normal circumstances and we are looking forward to the game tomorrow."

United allowed Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Amad Diallo to leave on loan during the January transfer window, which shut on Monday.

Rangnick was also prepared to let Jesse Lingard leave, with the England midfielder in search of more playing time, after making just nine top-flight appearances - the bulk have been off the bench - this season.

He was heavily linked with a move to West Ham and Newcastle, but in the light of Greenwood's arrest and his other suitors failing to come up with a suitable offer, United decided against his exit, according to the German.

Rangnick said: "In a way, yes... with the window closing Monday evening, the board informed me they would rather he stay, so I could understand and accept.

"It was two things. We had a problem with Mason Greenwood and being without a player for the time being, and the club not finding an agreement with another club."

The indefinite loss of Greenwood will be a blow but his absence has been softened by the long-awaited return of Pogba, out for the past three months after being injured on international duty with France.

There remains much criticism over the Scott McTominay-Fred midfield axis owing to a lack of creativity but the 2018 World Cup winner should address that problem.

"Yes, Paul will be part of the group, he might even be in the starting XI, Edi Cavani will only return at the weekend... I knew that he couldn't be in the starting XI with jet lag," Rangnick said.

Other absentees include Victor Lindelof, who is ill, Lingard, who has been given a few days off to "clear his mind", Eric Bailly, who returned injured from the Africa Cup of Nations and Alex Telles due to his exertions on international duty with Brazil. AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN UNITED V MIDDLESBROUGH

Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 3.50am