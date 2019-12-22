Pogba is staying at United: Solskjaer

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is interested only in bringing in new faces, not sanctioning departures when the transfer window opens.

Paul Pogba, who has not featured since late September owing to an ankle injury, has been the subject of fervent speculation over his future, with British tabloids claiming he has already played his last game for the Red Devils.

But ahead of the team's Premier League trip to bottom-side Watford today, Solskjaer insisted the France midfielder was not going anywhere and even hinted he could make his comeback at Vicarage Road.

The Norwegian said: "No, (Pogba) is not getting sold in January. I understand the interest.

"I hope (he can play again this year). Let's see how he feels. I'm not going to push him... we need him to be 100 per cent fit. I can't risk any setbacks.

"Paul is training. He's back in with the team, so we'll see how long it takes for him to feel ready to be part of a game.

"He has been fantastic when he has played for us. We know we've got one of the best players in the world... He needs time to get fit, but he will make a difference for us."

However, even if Pogba stays, Solskjaer knows his players could do with attacking and creative reinforcements to bolster their top-four push.

United have won only two away games in the league this campaign.

Anything less than a victory at Watford would be disappointing, given that their next run of games - Newcastle at Old Trafford and Burnley away - are equally winnable.

Getting through those games will put the Red Devils firmly in the frame for a Champions League spot, which would in turn attract talents such as 19-year-old Erling Braut Haaland.

The Red Bull Salzburg striker is considered one of European football's top prospects, having already plundered 28 goals in 22 games for the Austrian champions in all competitions this season.

The Norway international also worked under Solskjaer at Molde, so the rumour mill went into overdrive on Friday when it was reported that his plane had landed at Manchester Airport.

However, his former manager played down suggestions a move for Haaland was imminent, joking that he was only transiting as "you can't fly anywhere from (Norwegian city) Stavanger".

But he admitted he was keen to make additions to his squad, saying: "Yeah, as a manager you always hope that you can do something, but then again it's not something that's nailed on.

"It has to be the right player. Right age, gonna fit into this squad and for the right value. We're always looking and the transfer window is open but it might not happen."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

