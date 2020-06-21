Pogba has a point to prove: Ole

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he can rekindle Paul Pogba's best form, after the midfielder made a huge impact in a 1-1 Premier League draw at Tottenham on Friday.

The Frenchman was fit enough only for the bench, having not played since Dec 26. But after coming on in the second half, he won a penalty which was converted by Bruno Fernandes, with a fine piece of skill to bamboozle Eric Dier.

Pogba has been beset by ankle injuries, making just nine appearances in all competitions this term, and has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester.

But, after a slick cameo that saw him complete 17 of 18 passes, make two blocks and recover the ball four times in just 34 minutes, Solskjaer feels the 27-year-old will have a massive part to play in the business end of the season.

"Paul always has a point to prove because he wants to be the best," the Norwegian said. "He's had such a frustrating season with his injuries and he is desperate to make up for lost time.

"For me, Paul has shown today how he can contribute. I just look forward to getting him fitter so he can get back to his best."

A share of the spoils in north London, however, does little for either side's chances of breaking into the top four.

United remain in fifth, two points behind Chelsea (48), and the Blues can extend that gap to five points if they beat Aston Villa away today.

Spurs are in an even more desperate situation as Frank Lampard's players hold a six-point lead over them and they have only eight games left to ensure a fifth successive year in the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho was on course to get the better of his former club when Steven Bergwijn's strike gave the hosts a half-time lead.

The Dutch forward has made an impression since joining in the January transfer window, although his third English top-flight goal in six games could not have been any easier after errors from Harry Maguire and David de Gea.

UNFORGIVABLE I wouldn't let them on the bus, let them get a taxi back to Manchester. ROY KEANE, former Manchester United captain, on how Harry Maguire and David de Gea do not deserve to be in the team.

Skipper Maguire was caught on his heels and Spain No. 1 de Gea could not keep out Bergwijn's shot which was directed straight at him, prompting former United captain Roy Keane's rant during half-time.

"I'm shocked at that goal," he said on Sky Sports. "I've watched a lot of football over the years, but to give that away, I'm fuming."

Some of his fiercest criticism were aimed at de Gea, who since the start of last season has made eight mistakes leading to goals.

"I'm sick to death of this goalkeeper. I would be fighting him at half-time... I'd be swinging punches at that guy," he said. "He's the most overrated goalkeeper I've seen in a long, long time.

"Maguire and de Gea, I wouldn't let them on the bus, let them get a taxi back to Manchester."

Mourinho was equally frustrated when the visitors' second-half pressure, sparked by Pogba's introduction, paid off.

The Red Devils could have had another penalty late on, but a video assistant referee (VAR) decision decided there was little contact as Fernandes went down under another challenge from Dier.

Afterwards, the Spurs boss hit out at the VAR interventions, claiming his side were hard done by the technology despite the late let-off.

"We know United has an incredible record this season of penalties given, so we knew everything in the box was dangerous for us," he said.

"I'm not happy with the penalty... I'm unhappy with the VAR, not the referee on the first, but VAR is there to do the job."

Spurs have conceded seven penalties this season - the joint-most in the Premier League - while United have been awarded 11 spot kicks, scoring seven of them.

