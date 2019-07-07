Pogba adamant on move and may skip United tour

LONDON • Paul Pogba is determined to leave Manchester United this summer and his agent Mino Raiola has said that he is "in the process" of arranging the midfielder's transfer.

Raiola has also cast doubt over whether the Frenchman will go on United's pre-season tour.

The team are due to fly to Australia today for the first leg of their 20-day tour, but the agent presented manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a huge dilemma on Friday, when he reiterated that the 26-year-old wants to quit the club.

Raiola told The Times of London that the United hierarchy has been informed that his client wants to leave. Real Madrid are understood to be his preference, although Juventus are reportedly interested too.

"Everyone within the club, from the manager to the owner, knows Paul's wishes," Raiola said on a day when the Spanish media reported that Real are prepared to offer £72 million (S$122.6 million) plus Gareth Bale or Isco in a swop deal.

"Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that. Everyone knows what the feelings of Paul are."

The rest of the United squad, with the exception of Alexis Sanchez and new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who have been away on international duty, returned to pre-season training this week. Pogba was given an extra week off as he played three times for France last month.

United insisted on Friday that he would be joining the rest of the side on their flight to Australia.

But, when asked if Pogba was going on the tour, Raiola gave no assurances. "I cannot tell you anything. I live day by day," he said.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, has planned a 10-day training camp for his players in Perth, where they play Perth Glory and Leeds, before heading to Singapore and Shanghai to face Inter Milan and Tottenham.

Much to the manager's annoyance, the issue of Pogba's future is now set to dominate the tour.

The Premier League transfer window shuts on Aug 8, but Italian clubs have 15 more days before their window closes and Spanish clubs can buy players until Sept 2.

Solskjaer wants to add two more signings following the arrivals of defender Wan-Bissaka and winger Daniel James, with Leicester defender Harry Maguire, Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff and Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes on his shortlist.

