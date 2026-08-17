Pocognoli targets bright future for Scotland on foundation laid by Clarke

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Pafos v AS Monaco - Alphamega Stadium, Kolossi, Cyprus - November 26, 2025 AS Monaco coach Sebastien Pocognoli before the match REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou/File Photo

Aug 17 - New Scotland coach Sebastien Pocognoli said on Monday that he intended to build on the strong foundation laid by predecessor Steve Clarke while helping develop the next generation of talent as the national team embarks on a new era.

Clarke, Scotland's most successful coach, stepped down after their World Cup exit in June, bringing to an end a seven-year reign in which he guided the country to their first men's World Cup in 28 years and secured back-to-back Euro qualifications.

Scotland finished third in Group C at this year's World Cup in North America but failed to rank among the top eight third-placed teams needed to reach the knockout stages.

Belgian Pocognoli, 39, was appointed Scotland's new head coach on an initial two-year contract on Sunday and said the opportunity appealed to him because of the sporting challenge and the people involved.

"It's a very strong challenge, with a project to develop the future of Scottish football," Pocognoli told reporters at his first press conference as Scotland coach.

"There are the metrics, but the human aspect was also very important. I never go to a challenge where I can't feel the connection.

"Scotland is a passionate country and I think also, regarding the strong foundation that Steve Clarke and his staff laid, that I can use this heritage to put the next accent on the style of play while also developing players for the future.

"That's why I'm here."

Pocognoli's previous coaching roles included spells with AS Monaco and Union Saint-Gilloise, and he will take charge of Scotland's Nations League campaign starting next month.

The former left back becomes only the second foreign manager of the Scotland men's team after German Berti Vogts.

"Sebastien had a massive passion for us becoming a high-performing nation," said Craig Mulholland, the Scottish FA's chief football officer. "We know what our ambitions are...

"We looked at metrics around playing style - and Sebastien met all of that - but beyond the data what's important is the person..." REUTERS