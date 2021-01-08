Pochettino's PSG reign begins with a draw

PARIS • Mauricio Pochettino admitted he was disappointed not to have won his first match as Paris Saint-Germain coach after a 1-1 draw at Saint-Etienne on Wednesday, as his new team slipped three points behind Ligue 1 leaders Lyon.

The champions fell behind early to Romain Hamouma's strike before Moise Kean levelled soon after, but laboured in the second half.

"Of course I'm disappointed because we're PSG, we want to win," Pochettino told Telefoot. "But I'm happy with the effort made by the players, by their attitude.

"It was a difficult game. We need to keep working. I'm not looking for excuses, we need to improve the way we play and to improve our performances."

The former Tottenham boss was confirmed as Thomas Tuchel's successor only last Saturday, four days after the German's sacking was officially announced. But the scale of the task facing the former PSG defender was laid out in front of him at the Geoffroy Stadium as the capital-city giants' title defence suffered another blow.

"This is just the beginning," added the 48-year-old Pochettino. "We have to get to know each other. It was difficult because the preparation was too short.

"It's positive but there are things to improve."

PSG enjoyed 68 per cent of possession, but in the absence of Neymar, recovering from an ankle injury, lacked stamina and inspiration while Kylian Mbappe had yet another match to forget.

Marco Verratti, positioned high up on the pitch as a playmaker, was decisive for PSG's goal but the Italy midfielder was otherwise as uninspired as the rest of the team.

Lyon survived a late Lens comeback to extend their lead with a 3-2 win, with Memphis Depay's double proving crucial.

PSG did move into second on 36 points, above Lille on goal difference, after Christophe Galtier's team slipped to a surprise 2-1 home loss to Angers.

Former France coach Raymond Domenech's reign at 17th-placed Nantes started with a drab goalless draw against fourth-placed Rennes.

"We have laid the first stone," said Domenech, who led France to the 2006 World Cup final.

"Now we must continue to improve."

