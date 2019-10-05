Pochettino repeats Clarion call

LONDON • Mauricio Pochettino has repeated his call for "unity" as he deals with a fractured squad in the aftermath of their 7-2 Champions League thrashing by Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

At a pre-match press conference for today's Premier League match at Brighton, the under-fire manager said: "We must stay together. The (Bayern) result is tough but the most important thing is to stay calm and believe in our potential.

"We need to bounce back from this defeat but it is only three points that we lost. We'll keep working.

"In life this type of thing happens but we need to accept that it can happen. It is a tough moment but all together we are going to be able to find a way to bounce back and win games."

Having admitted that his squad are "unsettled" following off-field contract issues involving key players like Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, the Argentinian was also asked about the commitment of the team moving forward.

"I have no doubt the players want to always do their best to win. They play for themselves, for their families and then for the club and the coaching staff. I don't doubt their commitment," he said.

"I accept the opinions. It is normal that the game has created a lot of opinions and rumours, everyone needs to talk.

"But in the end, we only lost a game. We are going to find a way to be successful again, no doubt. We need to stay together."

The Bayern thumping was not just a game that Tottenham lost. It was their third loss in five matches in all competitions.

But Brighton manager Graham Potter said he has the utmost respect for Pochettino, despite the north London club's troubled start to the campaign.

"It was a disappointing result for them against a top team that were very clinical on the night," Potter said on Thursday. "But if they were as clinical as Bayern, they could have been 3-0 up in the game.

"Mauricio Pochettino is a top manager. What he's done at that club I have the utmost respect for.

"He's competed at the top of the league, not with the same resources but still in the top four above big teams. (They were) Champions League finalists - he's done a wonderful job."

Potter has also endured a rocky start to life at Brighton, with the Seagulls sitting 16th in the league and without a win since beating Watford on the opening weekend.

"I am (confident the results will come)," he said. "The challenge for us is to keep the level of performance consistent."

Spurs are already 10 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool (21) after seven games and have yet to win on the road this season.

Today, they will be without suspended defender Serge Aurier, who was sent off in the 2-1 win over Southampton last week.

Pochettino has confirmed that Moussa Sissoko will replace the French international.

REUTERS

BRIGHTON V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 7.30pm