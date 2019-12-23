Pochettino knows only current results matter

DOHA • After being axed by Tottenham despite leading the Premier League club to their maiden Champions League final in June, Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged managers are only as good as their last result as he awaits a new project.

In his first interview since being replaced by Jose Mourinho last month, the Argentinian reflected on how hard he had to work as he helped Spurs finish in the top four of the Premier League for four consecutive seasons from 2016.

On the club's progress since he was appointed in May 2014, he told the Associated Press on Saturday: "Five-and-a-half years, that was so, so, so tough. The journey was amazing. I don't need to talk about what happened (the sacking), only that it was an honour for me to be at Tottenham."

While many observers claimed it was a ruthless decision by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to dispense with Pochettino - Spurs had dropped to 14th when he was fired - despite his achievements, the latter admitted it was a results-oriented business, and nostalgia was not enough to guarantee security.

"You need a result today, it's not important what happened in the past," he said. "But for us and for the fans, of course, it is so important what happened in the past.

"But, yes, we need to accept that this is a different football, a different business, and we need to adapt today because young men, coaches that we need to adapt to a work for the company, need to accept that new era of football.

"Five-and-a-half years working in Tottenham was a very enjoyable time, a very nice journey and I only keep good memories.

"What happened in the past happened in the past and now moving on is the best for everyone...

"We know very well how our job is. In the last 10 years, you see a little how it's changed and ... it's unbelievable. But that is our job and we accept that."

Pochettino was a guest at the Club World Cup final in Qatar on Saturday night, and since his dismissal, he has spent his free time visiting family and friends in Argentina.

However, the 47-year-old is not planning to take an extended break from football and is ready to take his place in the dugout if "it is the right moment".

"I tried to enjoy relaxing, tried to recharge the batteries," he said. "This type of thing helps us to again to feel all the energy. We'll see what happens. I am a person that is always open to listen to people. And of course, we'll see about the future.

"But at the moment, I only try to get relaxed... the things that before were impossible to do. And we'll see. Football is going to find a way to put us into the race again."

He also claimed that he was open to managing other English clubs, despite his deep affinity with Spurs as "you never know what can happen in the future".

On the Bentley Bentayga that was given to him by Levy as an appreciation of his loyalty to Spurs in 2016, he also joked that he would know "in a few months if it was a present or it was only to say, 'When you are not here, you return the car'."

ASSOCIATED PRESS