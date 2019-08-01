Pochettino fumes over Tottenham's transfer policy

LONDON • A clearly annoyed Mauricio Pochettino declared on Tuesday night that he was not accountable for Tottenham's relative inactivity in the transfer market, before suggesting his job title be changed from manager to coach.

Spurs are the only club in Premier League history not to have signed a player in the past two transfer windows. But since last month, after landing Tanguy Ndombele for a club-record £55 million (S$94.2 million) from Lyon, hopes had been high among fans that the France midfielder would be the first of many new arrivals.

However, despite being linked to a host of names from Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso to Fulham full-back Ryan Sessegnon and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, a busy summer has yet to materialise, leaving both fans and Pochettino fed up with the lack of activity.

The manager admitted his hands were tied and that he "knows nothing" when asked about future transfer dealings.

"I am not in charge and I know nothing about the situation of my players," he said after Harry Kane's first-half goal helped his side beat Real Madrid 1-0 in Munich.

"I am only coaching them and trying to get the best from them.

"Sell, buy players, sign contract, not sign contract - it is not in my hands, it's in the club's hands and (chairman) Daniel Levy.

"The club need to change my title and description. Of course, I am the boss deciding the strategic play, but in another area, I don't know. Today, I feel like I am the coach."

Tottenham fans swiftly took to social media with messages of support using the hashtag #BackPoch.

When the club were in Singapore for the International Champions Cup last month, Pochettino had spoken of his desire to usher in "a new era" following their heartbreaking 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League final in June.

But the former Argentina defender, who has yet to lift silverware as a manager, knows that without further additions to his squad, Spurs face an uphill task to end their trophy drought that extends back to the 2008 League Cup.

With only a week left before the transfer window closes, the ball is now firmly in Levy's court to match Pochettino's title ambitions.

DPA