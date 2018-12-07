Football: Spurs manager Pochettino delighted but also disappointed

LONDON • Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was delighted to bounce back from their defeat by Arsenal with a 3-1 win over Southampton on Wednesday, but warned his men not to lose their focus when they are in the lead.

Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min all scored within 55 minutes for Spurs in the Premier League home win, which moved them into the top three.

But new Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, watching from the stands, will be encouraged after his new side hit the woodwork three times and drew a superb double save from Hugo Lloris before Charlie Austin netted a late consolation.

"It was a difficult game after last week, when we played three big games," Pochettino said, referring to the 4-2 loss to Arsenal, the 1-0 win over Inter Milan and the 3-1 triumph over Chelsea.

"Hugo Lloris was man of the match and that's something I'm disappointed about.

"We conceded more chances than against Arsenal. Maybe we dropped a bit in our concentration."

Six points ahead of them are Liverpool (39), who came from behind to beat Burnley 3-1.

Roberto Firmino came off the bench to score with his first touch as the Reds maintained their unbeaten league start, with goals also coming from James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Jack Cork, however, gave the home side the lead early in the second half, scuffing the ball into the net in the 54th minute.

"We made our lives difficult for ourselves. Burnley had this specific plan... to be really aggressive. I was really happy we could go into half-time and adjust a few things," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said.

"The second half was the perfect reaction and I'm really happy."

Ahead of this weekend's games, Liverpool are two points behind champions Manchester City (41), who take on fourth-place Chelsea (31) tomorrow as the title race heats up.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS