Pochettino coy on Neymar's return

PARIS • Neymar could play his first game for Paris Saint-Germain since November when they face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie today.

The French club revealed yesterday that former Real defender Sergio Ramos is the only player missing due to injury as he continues to struggle with a calf problem.

Neymar, meanwhile, has been back in training and could feature for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in a Ligue 1 game against Saint-Etienne on Nov 28.

"He is fine and he is full of confidence. Even if he hasn't played a game, he will give 100 per cent if he does come on, but the coach will decide if he is on the bench or if he plays," said PSG captain Marquinhos.

His coach Mauricio Pochettino was more coy, saying: "My decision is taken and I know whether Neymar will play tomorrow or not - and whether it will be 90 minutes or less. I will be saying nothing for the moment."

The performance of another of PSG's star forwards will arguably be more closely watched with Kylian Mbappe heavily linked with a move to Real when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

A player who took the opposite path is Achraf Hakimi, a Real youth product who moved to PSG from Italian champions Inter Milan in a deal worth €70 million (S$106.7 million) in the summer after the Spanish side chose not to exercise their buy-back clause.

The 23-year-old, who has developed into a world-class fullback, hit out at the record 13-time European champions for not "taking a chance on me".

He told Spanish daily Marca: "It's normal that you don't get much trust from the club when you're still a young player.

"But then I joined (Borussia) Dortmund on a two-year loan deal and I think I performed well there, so Real Madrid had to make another decision and they didn't take a chance on me, even though I could've kept performing well.

"Then, when I joined Inter, Madrid also had an option to buy me back and decided not to trigger it, so I believe that Real Madrid didn't take a chance on me as much as other clubs."

One youngster that Real have put their trust in is Vinicius Jr.

The 21-year-old had a rocky start to his career in Madrid. In 2020, teammate Karim Benzema was caught on camera telling Ferland Mendy not to pass to the Brazilian, saying: "Don't play with him. On my mother's life, he is playing against us."

However, Real's star striker has since formed a deadly partnership with the winger. The pair are now Real's main source of goals. Vinicius has 15 goals and 10 assists for Real in 32 games this season, while Benzema has 24 goals and nine assists from 28 games.

Vinicius told Uefa's website: "(Carlo Ancelotti) is a great coach who has won many trophies, and he likes young players. He trusts us and he gives us the confidence we need. He's very thorough, which means I can play well."

On Benzema, he added: "He's a great person and he's a great player. He does everything he can to help me on and off the pitch. He gives me some tips but, of course, he does it more on the pitch...

"I've never played with a forward at the level he plays. He's a different player from the rest."

Benzema, who missed Real's last three games with a muscle injury, will face a late fitness test for this match.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

PARIS ST GERMAIN v REAL MADRID

Singtel TV Ch 110 & StarHub Ch 214, tomorrow, 3.55am