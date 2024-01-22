Mauricio Pochettino counting on Chelsea crowd to help overcome Middlesbrough

LONDON – Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is confident home advantage will help turn the League Cup semi-final against Middlesbrough in their favour at the start of a pivotal week for the London club.

The five-time League Cup winners face Championship side Middlesbrough on Jan 23, trailing 1-0 from the first leg.

“It is a passport to the final, to visit Wembley. It’s really important for us, the club, for everyone,” Pochettino said on Jan 22.

“We want to be in the final but first of all, we need to beat a very good team in Middlesbrough. We could not beat them in the first leg, but we are very confident that we can have a very good game in front of our fans and the energy from the fans.”

There is no chance French forward Christopher Nkunku will be fit to play due to a hip injury, the manager said, and Chelsea will also be without right-back Malo Gusto.

“He is not available for tomorrow,” Pochettino said of Nkunku, who has played just four times since his big-money move to the Blues in the summer. “It’s a shame but he is still recovering and we hope he can be ready again as soon as possible.

“Like always happens with long-term injuries, the most difficult thing is to find the balance afterwards. He suffered a little problem. Now he is recovering. It’s not a big issue.”

In the French forward’s absence, Armando Broja looks set to start up front, despite reports that the Blues are open to selling him for £50 million (S$85.4 million), with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham reportedly interested in the 22-year-old.

Said Pochettino: “At the moment, there is no news. We cannot update in any way. It’s all so quiet and I think it’s a good thing because we are working really well and there are no surprises.

“There is no news about players who can leave or come in.”

Chelsea have recalled midfielder Cesare Casadei and forward Diego Moreira from loan spells at Leicester and Olympique Lyonnais.

“It will help us as we had been suffering from injuries,” Pochettino said.

Casadei cannot play in the League Cup or FA Cup games this week because he has appeared in both competitions with Leicester City.