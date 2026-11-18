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Mauricio Pochettino has officially arrived at Manchester United to become the Red Devils’ new coach.

MANCHESTER – Mauricio Pochettino arrived at Manchester United on the morning of Nov 18, after an overnight flight took their new manager from his final match in charge of the US team into a relegation battle at a club desperately seeking a revival in fortunes.

Pochettino posted a photo of Manchester from the air on Instagram, signalling the end of his seven-hour journey from Cincinnati.

A private plane had whisked him away shortly after the US beat Haiti on Nov 17, and the 54-year-old Argentinian was driven straight to United’s training centre at Carrington.

Pochettino has precious little time to settle into his new surroundings, however, with an away Premier League game at arch-rivals Liverpool looming large on Nov 22.

United announced Pochettino’s appointment on Nov 13, following Michael Carrick’s sacking, with the manager delaying his arrival to lead the US in their two-legged CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final.

His focus must swiftly switch from international football to the daily grind of club management, where a harsh spotlight will follow his every move and a drastic change in form is needed, and quickly.

United have not won the league title since 2013, when long-serving manager Alex Ferguson retired, and the 20-time English champions have registered one win in 10 league games this season to lie 18th in the table, their lowest position at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1986-87.

That was the season Ferguson took charge, and 40 years later Pochettino arrives in similar circumstances.

Fergie time

Ferguson was given time at United, whose wait for another league title had reached almost two decades upon his arrival. Two days after taking charge, Ferguson’s side lost at Oxford United and dropped into the relegation zone.

United finished 11th that season, and had to wait until 1993 for Ferguson to deliver the title, although he did win a European Cup Winners’ Cup, FA Cup and League Cup along the way.

Pochettino, whose only league title as a manager came at Paris Saint-Germain, is unlikely to be afforded such patience.

US midfielder DaMarcus Beasley, who spent a season on-loan at Manchester City, joked with Pochettino in a post-game interview on TNT Sports on Nov 17 that “Manchester will always be blue”.

“No way, you will see,” Pochettino replied.

“Give me time, give me time and that is going to start to change, for sure.” REUTERS