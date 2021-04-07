Poch marks clean slate

MUNICH • Paris Saint-Germain will arrive at Bayern Munich today seeking revenge for their defeat in last season's Champions League final but this will be a vastly different match-up, with both sides missing several key players.

Having beaten second-placed RB Leipzig 1-0 on Saturday to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table, the hosts are brimming with confidence.

However, today's opponents are on a different level, and they will have to navigate past the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final without top scorer Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry and Marc Roca on top of long-term absentees Corentin Tolisso and Douglas Costa, acknowledged Bayern coach Hansi Flick.

The Bavarians denied PSG their maiden European Cup last August but Flick does not feel that result will have any bearing on today's clash, following Mauricio Pochettino's appointment in January.

"Paris are a new team with a new coach," said the German. "I don't think that game matters any more.

"They have a solid defence, a very good goalkeeper, but up front, they have enormous quality."

PSG themselves will be missing half a dozen players, including Alessandro Florenzi, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Juan Bernat and Marco Verratti - none were named in the travelling squad - while Leandro Paredes is suspended.

But Flick does not believe that hands the initiative back to Bayern, having seen how PSG shrugged off the absence of Neymar to blow away Barcelona in the last 16.

On their rivals' pace on the counter and how his team had to be sharper in front of goal without Lewandowski, he said: "There is this enormous quality they have, and if we lose possession then we have to stop them quickly. We also have to put them under pressure early.

"We have to be confident in our attack, a bit more decisive than (against) Leipzig and also be strong from the start. We will get our chances but we have to play them out better than against Leipzig."

Having already led the Bavarians to six titles in the last 10 months including their sixth European Cup, Flick is under far less pressure than Pochettino, whose start to life in the PSG hotseat has been lukewarm so far.

Despite brushing aside Barca, the French treble winners have not been their customary dominating selves domestically.

Their 1-0 home defeat by Lille over the weekend has left them trailing the leaders (66) by three points with seven games left.

With all four of Pochettino's predecessors fired for their inability to lead PSG to Champions League glory, the Argentinian knows the club's board does not have patience, even though he has continued to insist he can only make the changes he wants in pre-season.

Claiming he needs more time to implement his ideas, Pochettino told Le Parisien newspaper last weekend: "You can judge me from next season."

