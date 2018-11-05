Poch defends 'spineless' jibe

WOLVERHAMPTON • Three goals up just after the half-hour mark, Tottenham appeared to be cruising to a handsome win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane were on target but penalties from Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez - after Premier League debutant Juan Foyth conceded both spot kicks - set up a tense finale at the Molineux where the hosts almost snatched a point.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said after Spurs' 1-0 defeat by Manchester City last Monday that the north London club had been "spineless and soft" for 30 years but, after taking them back into the Premier League's top four, Pochettino brushed off any problem.

"I don't understand the problem that happens with some comments," said the Argentinian after Saturday's 3-2 win.

"When some people make some comments, you have to respect the comments. When people criticise me, I accept the criticism.

"But, yes, I am so happy right from the beginning. Since I arrived here, we created a very good culture about fight and altogether the belief. It was difficult to create that, but I am so happy. We can win or lose, but we are so intense and today the effort was fantastic.

"We came from Manchester City when we ran more than 120km and West Ham was similar and this was the same. That showed the team has a very strong character."

Lamela and Moura scored within three minutes of each other in the first half and Kane netted his eighth of the season after the break.

But Tottenham lost control when Foyth conceded the penalties to make it 3-2 with 11 minutes left.

Pochettino hailed his team's character after they withstood the Wolves' fightback but he was keen for his players to learn the lessons.

"When we got to 3-0, we thought and the whole stadium thought the game was over," he said.

"When we arrive in that situation, we need to learn about how to play seriously, not make mistakes and not give opponents such poor actions that they can stay in the game. That is why I am happy for three points, but disappointed with some of the performance."

It was Wolves' third straight defeat, but boss Nuno Espirito Santo could not fault their commitment.

He said: "We could have got what we got, or a draw or a win.

"At 2-0 (down), the reaction was good. We were able to have a go and change and we knew one goal could change the dynamic and that is the heart of the team."

