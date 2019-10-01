Poch 'calm' over stuttering Spurs

LONDON • Tottenham have had a mixed start to their campaign after struggling to find consistency. An unsettling summer transfer window saw the likes of Christian Eriksen linked with moves that never materialised, but Mauricio Pochettino remains "so happy" with his players.

At his pre-match press conference ahead of today's Champions League Group B clash with German champions Bayern Munich - the first time both sides are facing each other in the competition and 36 years since they last met in the Uefa Cup - the Spurs manager believes that the team will only get stronger as the term progresses.

Making the point that they also started sluggishly last year, he said yesterday: "Last season, after three games, we had only one point. No one believed in us, and after, we got to the final of the Champions League (before losing to Liverpool).

"That is why in football, of course it's important, but it's not how you start, it's how you finish. That's why in a long season, you need to be calm, you need to be strong in your mentality."

While Spurs were widely pilloried after throwing away a two-goal lead in their Champions League opener at Olympiakos, Pochettino put it down to the use of "different systems and ways" and with teams constantly improving every new campaign, the club also had to "evolve" so as not to remain stagnant.

Referencing how much the club had kicked on as they were now held to a higher standard compared to "seven years ago, (when) we were playing Panathinaikos in the Europa League", he said: "It's normal to talk when you don't get the results you expect, with the perception because we were in the Champions League final last season.

"But when you analyse the last four or five months, looking at the Premier League or other competitions, the evolution needs to be not only through new ideas, but new ways of motivating the players from the coaching staff, to try something different. That's what we try to do every season."

Pochettino also insisted he was delighted with his "great squad" and there was "no doubt about the players' commitment" despite lingering doubts over the future of Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, with the trio all able to leave on free transfers next summer.

"We are in a position that all is possible," he added. "It's a big squad, good players... My feeling is that I need to remind you, when the window closed, I was very clear that the players were committed to giving their best."

While Vertonghen refused to be drawn on his contract situation, the Belgium defender was keen to play down rumours of dressing room unrest at the club, claiming "the mood at this point is good".

"I am not going too much into that," he said. "It was a good win (over Southampton) on Saturday. We showed who we really are. I am very ambitious, I feel like I have a couple of good years left in me. I hope I can help the team.

FINISHING WELL MATTERS MORE That is why in football... it's not how you start, it's how you finish. That's why in a long season, you need to be calm, you need to be strong in your mentality. MAURICIO POCHETTINO, Tottenham manager, isn't unduly concerned over his team's indifferent start to the season.

"It is my eighth season here. I have had a great past and I am feeling great in every single way here. That is all I want to say on that."

With Spurs presenting a united front and able to draw on the experience of four successive Champions League campaigns, Bayern's Ivan Perisic feels they will be "a good test" for one of European football's heavyweights.

The Croatia forward, who was passed fit for their trip to north London alongside fellow summer signing and France defender Lucas Hernandez, told sports website The Athletic: "They are real players, real competitors, and when you don't focus for 95 minutes, they will beat you.

"We have to leave everything out there to get something out of the game... Pochettino has created an unbelievable mentality. He has changed the whole club."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

TOTTENHAM V BAYERN

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 3am