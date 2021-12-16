Plucky show by Indonesia

To get an idea of how tough it is to play against Vietnam at this Suzuki Cup, consider this.

When the referee blew for half-time in their game against Indonesia last night, three Indonesia players slumped to their knees and kissed the turf at Bishan Stadium, grateful they had not conceded after chasing shadows for 45 minutes.

But while the Garudas were outclassed on the ball by the defending champions, they were determined not to be outworked off it and put up an equally resilient display in the second half to hold Vietnam to a goalless draw.

The Group B result sets up an intriguing final day of group-stage action on Sunday, with both teams and Malaysia all capable of finishing in the top two to progress to the semi-finals.

Indonesia coach Shin Tae-yong admitted he set his team up "not to lose" and hailed his young charges - 14 of his 30-man squad are 23 or under - for their plucky display.

"I told my players that Vietnam are a very good team and we may not be as good as them performance-wise just yet, but if we are stronger mentally, we can match them," he said.

The 51-year-old South Korean, who led his national team at the 2018 World Cup, added: "I am very proud of our young players and I have no doubt they will get even better."

One of those, 20-year-old Alfeandra Dewangga, delivered a Man of the Match display in the heart of their five-man backline, and said: "I am very proud of all the hard work of the players, and the great defensive performance we showed. We fought really hard."

Considered by some to be the tournament dark horses, Indonesia had racked up easy wins in their first two games against Cambodia (4-2) and Laos (5-1), but showed substance in their third last night.

While the gulf in quality between the two sides was clear, the highly-vaunted Vietnamese simply could not find a finishing touch for all their dominance.

It took them 28 minutes to register their first shot on target, which star man Nguyen Quang Hai sent straight at Indonesian goalkeeper Nadeo Argawinata.

Nguyen Tuan Anh, Quang Hai and Nguyen Tien Linh all had sights of goal in the second half but were denied either by wayward shooting or defenders throwing their bodies in the way.

The Indonesians endured a nervy end to the game but kept up their concentration and aggression to claim a precious point.

Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo, confident and at times light-hearted in the pre-game press conference, was straight to the point after the game.

"I think our players played well," said the South Korean, who refused to comment on Indonesia's stifling tactics. "Of course it would have been great if we scored. But we didn't and I don't think there is a big impact."

Vietnam are still heavy favourites to beat minnows Cambodia on Sunday, with the Indonesia-Malaysia clash, played concurrently, set to decide the other team in the final four.