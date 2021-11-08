Plenty of work for Conte

LONDON • Antonio Conte's first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham Hotspur ended in a scrappy 0-0 draw at Everton yesterday, as a crucial Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervention helped them scrape a point.

The pivotal moment in a game of few clear chances came just past the hour mark, when referee Chris Kavanagh awarded a penalty against Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for a foul on Richarlison but changed his mind after checking the pitchside monitor.

Michael Brown, former Manchester City midfielder, said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "We're never actually going to clear this up about obvious errors, we'll all disagree.

"Ultimately, Hugo Lloris has touched the ball and it's not a penalty."

Substitute Giovani lo Celso almost won it for Tottenham late on with a shot against the post, but a draw was just about a fair result for the two out-of-form sides.

Everton ended a feisty match with 10 men after Mason Holgate was sent off in stoppage time for a wild tackle on Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Conte will take some satisfaction from Tottenham's first league clean sheet for more than two months as the Londoners drew for the first time this season.

Tottenham are ninth with 16 points from 11 games with Everton, who ended a run of three successive league defeats, a point worse off.

It was much better news for Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal and they closed in on the top four after a second-half goal from Emile Smith-Rowe gave them a 1-0 home win over Watford in manager Mikael Arteta's 100th league and Cup game in charge.

The result lifted Arsenal one place up to fifth on 20 points from 11 games, behind fourth-placed West Ham on goal difference with the Hammers at home to third-place Liverpool in the late game.

Smith-Rowe netted Arsenal's 100th league goal under Arteta as he drilled in a low shot from 18 metres, after striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had missed a first-half penalty for the home side, who also had two goals ruled out for offside.

Bukayo Saka's early effort was disallowed and Watford custodian Ben Foster smothered Aubameyang's 35th-minute spot kick before he also kept out a close-range Gabriel header with a superb reflex save.

Aubameyang had a 73rd-minute goal chalked off and Joshua King missed Watford's solitary chance in the 86th, before the visitors had Juraj Kucka sent off for a second yellow card after he fouled Arsenal's Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares.

In the other match, Leeds United winger Raphinha's superb free kick was cancelled out by Leicester City forward Harvey Barnes in an entertaining 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

The Foxes' Ademola Lookman tapped in from close range in the 67th minute but the effort was disallowed after the intervention of the VAR, as the English forward was deemed to be offside when Jamie Vardy headed the ball to him.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE