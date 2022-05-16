Plenty of positives despite exit, say Lionesses' coach and captain

Sceptics had predicted that they would be cannon fodder, but Singapore's women footballers bowed out of the SEA Games yesterday with their dignity intact but also their reputation enhanced.

Their first SEA Games outing since 2003 ended after a 1-0 loss to Myanmar, but the team, ranked 135th in the world, held their own against the likes of Laos (83rd), Myanmar (45th) and five-time SEA Games gold medallists Thailand (43rd).

The Lionesses started their campaign with a battling 3-0 defeat by Thailand, who have competed at two previous editions of the Women's World Cup. On Friday, the team created history with a 1-0 win over Laos - their first victory at the biennial Games since 1985.

Yesterday, at the Cam Pha Stadium in Quang Ninh, it took a stoppage-time goal for Myanmar to eliminate the Singaporeans. In the fourth of five added-on minutes, Myanmar forward Win Theigi Tun headed in from a corner.

The result meant Singapore finished third in Group B with three points from three matches, behind Thailand and Myanmar who qualified for the last four with seven points apiece. Laos were last with no points.

All in, it was a decent showing from a bunch of players who had not seen any regular domestic league action for two years due to the pandemic, unlike their rivals.

Coach Stephen Ng, 51, said he was proud of their showing but noted they were still a work in progress. He said: "We were able to build a team that was competitive.

"We came here not wanting to just be a part of it but to battle with our opponents all the way. There are plenty of positives."

Captain Ernie Sulastri, 33, one of the most experienced players in the squad, said that the Games had been "an eye-opener for all of us".

She added: "The desire and fighting spirit that the team had... allowed us to keep tight scorelines against teams that have played at the World Cup and Asian Cup.

"We are narrowing the gap between us and our neighbours."

In Hanoi, the Lionesses were able to show sturdy defending against Thailand and Myanmar, and against Laos, the team carved out numerous chances before scoring at the death. It was the country's first goal at the Games since Goh Lay Nah netted in a 2-1 loss to the Philippines in 1995.

But Ng has already identified areas to work on, including improving physical attributes such as endurance, strength and speed. The former goalkeeper said: "Our opponents are much better than us. We are still playing catch-up in terms of development. We want to work towards winning the SEA Games but that will take time."

He said the better countries in the region had benefited from a regular playing environment. So he is looking forward to the Deloitte Women's Premier League (WPL), which begins on May 28 and marks the return of the domestic competition after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

Lion City Sailors midfielder Dorcas Chu, 19, said: "I hope that we'll participate again... the younger generation or even the older ones who'd already given up on this dream will (now) have hope that they too can one day play and fight for Singapore at the SEA Games."