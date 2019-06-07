Players to watch in France

ALEX MORGAN, 29 (USA)

When weighed against the best forwards in US history, Morgan does not have Mia Hamm's explosiveness or Abby Wambach's aerial strength. But with speed, grace, intelligence and a fine finishing touch, she has joined elite company after scoring her 100th goal for the US last month. Between 2016 and 2018, she recorded 42 goals in 54 appearances for her country.

EUGENIE LE SOMMER, 30 (FRA)

Lyon's extraordinary run of success (13 straight league titles, four consecutive European crowns) is largely attributed to star forward le Sommer, who has averaged 18 goals over nine seasons. With France last year, she scored in seven consecutive matches.

LUCY BRONZE, 27 (ENG)

Regarded as the world's best right-back, Bronze aims to help bring gold to an English squad that reached the semi-finals four years ago. She starred at Sunderland, Everton, Liverpool and Manchester City before helping French juggernauts Lyon to Champions League titles in each of the past two seasons.

MARTA, 33 (BRA)

She is considered the greatest female player in history, a six-time World Player of the Year with more than 100 goals for Brazil. Her feet are magic - creative tools that mesmerise audiences. Entering her fifth World Cup, all the forward lacks is a major title after finishing second at the 2007 World Cup and two Olympics.

