Players to watch

Stipe Plazibat (Hougang United)

The last time Stipe Plazibat played in Singapore in 2017, he scored 37 goals in 39 games for Home United in all competitions.

The 29-year-old striker is no stranger to Hougang fans as the Cheetahs were the first Singapore team he signed for in 2016, when he scored 16 league goals.

He said: "It feels like homecoming, and also unfinished business... I have very good chemistry on and off the field with players like Faris Ramli, but I also really want to win something here."

Shawal Anuar (Geylang International)

Shawal Anuar joined Geylang International's professional ranks in 2014 and, despite his waifish 1.68m, 58kg frame, the 27-year-old winger has tormented defences with his speed and goal sense.

He scored 22 times in just 77 league games and netted a goal in two international appearances, but missed the rest of last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee last July.

He said: "I'm focused on making a full recovery and coming back stronger. Geylang have a really balanced team this season, we have bonded well pre-season and we are feeling really positive about the new season."

Gabriel Quak (Warriors FC)

The first Singaporean to score in Thai League 1, Gabriel recorded four goals and one assist in 24 games for Navy last year. Rediscovering his creative abilities and adding a defensive dimension to his game, the fleet-footed winger was one of the bright sparks in Fandi Ahmad's national team.

He said: "I hope to continue scoring and creating goals for my new team. We want to take the club back to the top and make it to the AFC Champions League qualifiers or AFC Cup."

David Lee