Players 'prepared to die' for Solari

MADRID • Santiago Solari has received praise from the Real Madrid hierarchy, players and also pundits, as his appointment as permanent manager of the storied club was approved by the Spanish football federation (RFEF) on Monday.

The 42-year-old has led the team to four wins in four games since replacing the sacked Julen Lopetegui at the helm two weeks ago.

Although the club has yet to confirm the news officially, Spanish rules prevent an interim coach from staying in charge for longer than 15 days, a period that expired on Monday.

Solari is expected to stay on until at least the end of the season.

"He has done excellently," club director Emilio Butragueno said on Sunday night after Real's 4-2 win over Celta Vigo, who sacked coach Antonio Mohamed the next day and replaced him with Portuguese Miguel Cardoso.

"He arrived in a very particular moment and has achieved very good results. We are very happy with how things have gone."

A spokesman for the RFEF said on Monday that "everything is in order" and that there are "no problems" with the contract for Solari.

With victories over Melilla in the Copa del Rey, Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League, and Real Valladolid and Celta in LaLiga, Solari has enjoyed the best start of any manager in the club's history.

Lopetegui was sacked after a run of form that saw Real sink to ninth in the table. However, after the win at Celta, they are now sixth, four points behind leaders Barcelona.

"We are focusing on playing for our coach, we are prepared to die for him and we know that he is a great coach. We want him to continue," said defender Alvaro Odriozola after Sunday's match.

Midfielder Casemiro and striker Karim Benzema had previously also backed the Argentinian publicly. Solari, who spent five years playing at Real, was promoted from his role in charge of Castilla, the club's B team, after Lopetegui had overseen a miserable run that included just one win in seven games.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague suggested that the newly appointed manager has got everything right so far.

He tweeted: "He's done plenty to deserve the role. He has picked players based on form (and left Isco or Marco Asensio on the bench), asked less of players in terms of tactics but plenty of defensive intensity (and got it), (Thibaut) Courtois and Vinicius favoured for football reasons."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE