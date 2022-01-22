Player welfare to be a priority in review: Infantino

LONDON • Fifa president Gianni Infantino has pledged that player welfare will be a top priority as football's world governing body conducts a review of the international match calendar.

Fifa's proposal for a biennial World Cup drew widespread criticism last year amid concern over burnout due to the increased demands placed on players.

Infantino discussed the issue in Manchester on Thursday after accepting an invitation from the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) to meet leading players and union representatives.

The meeting included Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Juan Mata, England women internationals Lucy Bronze and Steph Houghton of Manchester City, PFA chief Maheta Molango and Fifa chief of global football development Arsene Wenger.

"The players are crucial when it comes to the game. Of course, we need to care about the players, and, in order to know really what their concerns are, we need to talk to them," said Infantino.

"At the end of the day, what we want for men's and women's football is that the players can perform at their best, not only in one competition but in all the competitions.

"They are facing the same issue - go back and forth, back and forth and play a competition, a Finals tournament and then go back and immediately after, you go somewhere in another part of the world.

"We need to bring some more coordination in the international match calendar."

The Swiss acknowledged the game has changed considerably since the current international calendar was drawn up, with more players now playing away from their home countries, requiring much more travel.

"In England, you have players from 100 nationalities playing the professional game," he said.

"This was not the case many years ago and the calendar is still the same, so we need to adapt, we need to do something."

The potential change to a biennial World Cup was not the main issue discussed at the meeting, but more of player welfare.

Meanwhile, Fifa is set to implement rules in which clubs will be limited to signing and sending six players on loan internationally from 2024 so that more focus can be given to developing talent.

The objective of the regulations is to "develop young players, promote competitive balance and prevent hoarding", Fifa said.

Clubs will be limited to eight international loan signings in and eight loaned out from next season, with the number dropping to seven the following year and then remaining at six from 2024-25 onwards.

Homegrown players and those under 21 will remain exempt from the rules, subject to approval at the Fifa Council's next meeting.

